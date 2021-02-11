Release of Dr Aafia: IHC grants time to Ministry to file reply

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to file a reply regarding release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui from the US prison.

A single bench of Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition of Aafia’s sister, Dr Fauzia Siddiqui.

She has cited the federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Interior Ministry as respondents.

Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist, is serving an 86-year prison sentence in the US for attacking American soldiers in Afghanistan.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood appeared before the court and apprised that a detailed response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this matter is ready, and he needs some time to submit it.

Accepting his request, the IHC bench granted him three days to submit the reply and deferred the proceedings indefinitely.

Sajid Qureshi advocate, representing Fauzia Siddiqui, said the State has a responsibility to protect its citizens.

He claimed that Aafia Siddiqui was abducted and there has been no update whether she was still alive or not.

The deputy attorney general informed the court that Pakistani consulate in the United States (US) looks after the case.

Justice Aamer remarked that you have not even filed the report properly.

“We will not deal with this case based on your statements.”

The case was fixed for hearing after four years and even today, a proper report has not been filed.

The Foreign Office is not serious about this matter.

Earlier, Dr Fauzia in a statement submitted before the IHC, stated: “It seems apparent that though I am told Dr Aafia is the daughter of the nation, she is our sister, daughter, mother, etc, no one in the power corridor care; just echoing empty slogans and fancy words. The government claims to listen but does not hear.”

She added, “I did not come to this court to ask for justice because that is no longer possible for Aafia. Justice in this case would require the clock to be turned back and return to a mother, the lost childhood of her children and the life of the infant that was taken from her. That justice can now only come from Almighty Allah, in the Day of Judgment when all things will be corrected.”

Fauzia adopted, “I thought this honorable court would take a position to compel the government of Pakistan to share with me, the so-called efforts they are making and facilitate and reinstate communication with Aafia, in a time when fear and uncertainty is prevailing and her life is in immediate danger. This also is a great time to achieve repatriation for Aafia. Under the corona crisis prisoners are being transferred worldwide and this was a chance for the federation to show it cared with sincerity. The many avenues of negotiation and exchanges are well known to the government and have been submitted to this court as well in compliance to the order dated 14-03-2016 but the government has ignored it.”

In 2010, a US federal court in Manhattan had sentenced Dr Aafia Siddiqui to 86 years imprisonment for the attempted murder of US military personnel in Afghanistan.

She is serving her sentence at the Federal Medical Centre, Carswell, Fort Worth in Texas.

