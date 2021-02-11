ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Railways operationalises city to Orangi KCR track

Recorder Report 11 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways has operationalised the city to Orangi KCR track on Wednesday that marks the conclusion of an important phase in the revival of historic KCR project on its old alignment as per the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, officials said.

The train shall now cover a total distance of 74 kilometres from Orangi to Dhabeji.

The KCR-1 Up will kick off from Orangi towards City Station at 4:16pm travelling 14 kilometres enroute Manghopir, SITE, Shah Abdul Latif, Baldia, Lyari and Wazir Mansion. From City Station the train will proceed usually covering 60 kilometres towards Dhabeji.

Traversing the same distance vice versa the KCR-2 Down will arrive to Orangi at 10:10am in the morning.

The rehabilitated track of 14 kilometres between City and Orangi stations entails 6 stations and 12 level crossings, all manned. Pakistan Railways has maintained a uniform fare of Rs30 per trip regardless of initial and final stations. The KCR train comprises 5 coaches each having a passenger carrying capacity of 100: 64 sitting and 36 standing.

