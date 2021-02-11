ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Amer Pasha joins Nutshell Communications as Chief of Strategy & Planning

11 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Amer Pasha, a seasoned professional having more than 30 years of diversified working experience in Pakistan, South East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Russia & Central Asian Republics joins Nutshell Communications as Chief of Strategy & Planning.

Along with this assignment, Amer will be pursuing his ambition of launching a start-up in Pakistan’s retail tech segment.

Amer’s forte lies specifically in the digital payments and FMCG industry. Till recently he was based in Dubai with Visa Inc and responsible for strategic sales management for the CEMEA (Central Europe, Middle East & Africa) region.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Communications while expressing his views said, “I am elated to have Amer with us. Amer’s rich global experience, thought leadership and passion for excellence will be instrumental in achieving Nutshell Communications vision of “being Pakistan’s premier Public Relations service provider & establishing Pakistan as a Centre of Excellence for Public Relations and Communication for the region” and additionally his experience will benefit the Public Relations and communications industry of Pakistan also. I established the Nutshell Forum many years ago and made it the most successful conference & event management organization in Pakistan. I am confident that with the team of professionals we are putting together at Nutshell Communications we will soon become the region’s premier public relations service provider from Pakistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

industry FMCG Amer Pasha Muhammad Azfar Ahsan Nutshell Communications

Amer Pasha joins Nutshell Communications as Chief of Strategy & Planning

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

NA speaker distances himself from controversial video

Grade 1 to 16 employees: Govt ready to notify hike in salaries: Rashid

Protesting govt employees teargassed

Ogra allows SNGPL to raise average price of gas

Massive increase in Discos’ tariffs allowed

FBR issues new system for electronic IT refunds

Bank deposits jump 16pc YoY

Startups, fintechs and exports: SBP notifies revisions in chapter 20 of FE Manual

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.