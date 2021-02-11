Amer Pasha joins Nutshell Communications as Chief of Strategy & Planning

KARACHI: Amer Pasha, a seasoned professional having more than 30 years of diversified working experience in Pakistan, South East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Russia & Central Asian Republics joins Nutshell Communications as Chief of Strategy & Planning.

Along with this assignment, Amer will be pursuing his ambition of launching a start-up in Pakistan’s retail tech segment.

Amer’s forte lies specifically in the digital payments and FMCG industry. Till recently he was based in Dubai with Visa Inc and responsible for strategic sales management for the CEMEA (Central Europe, Middle East & Africa) region.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Communications while expressing his views said, “I am elated to have Amer with us. Amer’s rich global experience, thought leadership and passion for excellence will be instrumental in achieving Nutshell Communications vision of “being Pakistan’s premier Public Relations service provider & establishing Pakistan as a Centre of Excellence for Public Relations and Communication for the region” and additionally his experience will benefit the Public Relations and communications industry of Pakistan also. I established the Nutshell Forum many years ago and made it the most successful conference & event management organization in Pakistan. I am confident that with the team of professionals we are putting together at Nutshell Communications we will soon become the region’s premier public relations service provider from Pakistan.—PR

