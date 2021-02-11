ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Daraz launches dFresh in Faisalabad

11 Feb 2021

FAISALABAD: After a successful response in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad Daraz takes dFresh to Faisalabad. The leading online shopping platform has created an opportunity for Faisalabad’s consumers to conduct their grocery shopping online on the platform with a wide variety of fresh produce available on Daraz. During the pandemic, sustainable growth of 300% in this category shows the adaptability to e-commerce in the country. The category has increased the variety of the products sold catering to the demands of the consumers around who use dFresh on a weekly basis to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

The channel includes fresh produce which is delivered to your doorsteps straight from the farmers market whereby orders placed through the Daraz APP are freshly bought off and packaged to deliver the next day.

Ahsan Kidwai, Category Director, FMCG said, “dFresh has come a long way since inception and I would say this is just the beginning! The implementation of a strict lockdown in March-April last year was a true testament of our sourcing, packaging and last-mile capabilities. Operating under extremely challenging conditions, we are happy to come out as winners by delivering essentials to our customers’ doorsteps.”

Currently, dFresh in Faisalabad offers over 60+ varieties of fruits and vegetables with bakery goods and dairy items to be added in the assortment portfolio soon. The category offering depends upon the season availability of fruits and vegetables. All the products can be bought using both cash on delivery and prepaid models and customers can also avail free shipping on orders worth greater than Rs 500.—PR

