ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bookme.pk appointed ticketing partners for HBL PSL 6

Recorder Report 11 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan’s leading e-ticketing platform-Bookme.pk has been appointed ticketing partners for the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 which commences at the National Stadium Karachi from February 20.

Bookme.pk is completely cashless and is already integrated with major payment platforms in Pakistan including JazzCash and Easypaisa to ensure a seamless checkout experience for end-users.

With a socially distant seating plan cricket fans can now be a part of the game again as both HBL PSL 6 venues Karachi and Lahore will have 20-per cent of the total seating capacity of the stadiums available for the spectators.

As announced by the PCB last week, around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium. The PCB will strictly follow government Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures, including social distancing.

Director Commercial PCB Babar Hamid said “We are delighted to partner with Bookme.pk in the HBL Pakistan Super League 6. We are confident that as ticketing partners Bookme.pk will deliver top-quality services that they are renowned for to our fans who look forward all year to the HBL PSL. We are very happy to bring the fans back to the stadiums, despite the small number, we totally look forward to welcoming them at the two venues as they will create an incredible atmosphere which will surely motivate the players to give their absolute best.

The fans will be provided the best possible arrangements amid the prevailing Covid-19 related challenges and they should turn-up at the venues with full confidence while practicing social distancing protocols.”

CEO, Bookme.pk, Faizan Aslam said “We are grateful to Pakistan Cricket Board for awarding us the opportunity to serve the most beloved game of our nation. Bookme is geared up to ensure contactless and secure digital services for Pakistani cricket fans so that they don’t need to stand in queues and can easily access tickets from the comfort of home with a digital one-click solution.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

easypaisa COVID19 JazzCash Babar Hamid HBL Pakistan Super League 6 Bookme.pk

Bookme.pk appointed ticketing partners for HBL PSL 6

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

NA speaker distances himself from controversial video

Grade 1 to 16 employees: Govt ready to notify hike in salaries: Rashid

Protesting govt employees teargassed

Ogra allows SNGPL to raise average price of gas

Massive increase in Discos’ tariffs allowed

FBR issues new system for electronic IT refunds

Bank deposits jump 16pc YoY

Startups, fintechs and exports: SBP notifies revisions in chapter 20 of FE Manual

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.