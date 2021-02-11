Bookme.pk appointed ticketing partners for HBL PSL 6

LAHORE: Pakistan’s leading e-ticketing platform-Bookme.pk has been appointed ticketing partners for the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 which commences at the National Stadium Karachi from February 20.

Bookme.pk is completely cashless and is already integrated with major payment platforms in Pakistan including JazzCash and Easypaisa to ensure a seamless checkout experience for end-users.

With a socially distant seating plan cricket fans can now be a part of the game again as both HBL PSL 6 venues Karachi and Lahore will have 20-per cent of the total seating capacity of the stadiums available for the spectators.

As announced by the PCB last week, around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium. The PCB will strictly follow government Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures, including social distancing.

Director Commercial PCB Babar Hamid said “We are delighted to partner with Bookme.pk in the HBL Pakistan Super League 6. We are confident that as ticketing partners Bookme.pk will deliver top-quality services that they are renowned for to our fans who look forward all year to the HBL PSL. We are very happy to bring the fans back to the stadiums, despite the small number, we totally look forward to welcoming them at the two venues as they will create an incredible atmosphere which will surely motivate the players to give their absolute best.

The fans will be provided the best possible arrangements amid the prevailing Covid-19 related challenges and they should turn-up at the venues with full confidence while practicing social distancing protocols.”

CEO, Bookme.pk, Faizan Aslam said “We are grateful to Pakistan Cricket Board for awarding us the opportunity to serve the most beloved game of our nation. Bookme is geared up to ensure contactless and secure digital services for Pakistani cricket fans so that they don’t need to stand in queues and can easily access tickets from the comfort of home with a digital one-click solution.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021