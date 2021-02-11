ANL 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
ASC 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 98.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
EPCL 48.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 91.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 93.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
PRL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
SNGP 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TRG 123.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.56%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.45%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (0.04%)
BR30 25,822 Increased By ▲ 72.73 (0.28%)
KSE100 46,555 Decreased By ▼ -88.9 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,444 Decreased By ▼ -30.52 (-0.16%)
GM reports higher profits

AFP Updated 11 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: Strong demand for large autos in the United States boosted General Motors’ fourth-quarter profits as the big automaker projected Wednesday higher 2021 operating earnings despite a global semiconductor supply shortage.

GM reported fourth-quarter profits of $2.8 billion, compared with a loss of $194 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues rose 21.7 percent to $37.5 billion.

The auto giant said the semiconductor shortage would reduce operating profits by between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in 2021, but the full-year forecast is still above the level in 2020. GM on Tuesday extended a shutdown of three plants at least through mid-March due to the shortage.

The chip shortage will not affect GM’s longterm plans to invest heavily in electric cars and autonomous driving, the company said. It projected 2021 operating profits of between $10 to $11 billion, compared with $9.7 billion in 2020.

GM said its adjusted profit per share would fall in a range of between $4.50 and $5.25 per share, below the $5.89 projected by analysts.

