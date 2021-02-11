People not benefiting from 18th Amendment in absence of PFC: PSP

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that in the absence of Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) the people are deprived of the fruits of the 18th Amendment while the incompetent rulers are not serious in devolving powers and resources to the people at grass root level.

It seems like the courts have a role to play in devolving powers and resources to the lowest levels as the corrupt rulers are not paying any heed to public issues. Kamal said 18th Amendment would have been a better amendment, had powers and resources transferred to the street level instead of seizing them to the four Chief Ministers, he said and added that not following the 18th Amendment as per it’s spirit is an anti-democratic move.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the members of the Central Executive Committee at Pakistan House.

Syed Mustafa Kamal further said that for the development of Pakistan it is necessary that the people should be empowered at the lowest level to solve the problems at every streets and neighbourhoods. Pakistan needs reforms, especially the local government system, the 18th Amendment and the legislation on the launch of the PFC Award. PSP is the first political party of Pakistan which has been working for the launch of PFC since day one.

