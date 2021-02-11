COAS visits Logistic installations in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited logistics installations in Rawalpindi.

According to ISPR, during the visit Army Chief was briefed regarding various facilities being developed and upgradation of existing infrastructure.

COAS General Bajwa appreciated performance and commitment in provision of top class facilities and services. He also appreciated indigenous development & maintenance program of diverse equipment and concept of one window operation for enhance operational efficiency.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistics Staff & Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi, Quarter Master General.