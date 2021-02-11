KPTMA criticises demand for allowing Indian cotton yarn import

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA), Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed dismay over the value added textile sector’s demand of allowing import of Indian Cotton Yarn and termed it disastrous for the spinning industry of the country. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that allowing import of cotton yarn from India, on the one hand, would create a crisis for the spinning industry of Pakistan and lead to mills closure whereas, on the other hand, it will strengthen the economy and the spinning industry of India.

He further said that the plea of the value-added textile sector is not correct that the quality yarn is not available in Pakistan as more than 90 percent of the yarn produced in Pakistan is available for the value-added sector.

He highlighted that India has been violating all the resolutions passed by the UNO and other international organizations and has occupied Kashmir and the people of Kashmir have not been given their legitimate right of living independently.

Allowing Indian Yarn would be like adding insult to their injuries.

