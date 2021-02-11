ANL 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
Uzbek businessmen invited to invest in textile, other sectors

Recorder Report Updated 11 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, visited Uzbekistan with a business delegation including head of APTMA, Gohar Ijaz.

During the visit, investors of Uzbekistan’s Namangan province announced to invest in the textile and other sectors of Punjab. They also assured to provide full technical assistance to Pakistan for increased cotton production.

According to a statement issued from Governor’s House Lahore, Governor Ch, Sarwar along with leading businessmen visited Namangan province of Uzbekistan upon the invitation of Governor of Namangan Shavkat Abdurrazakov.

During the visit, the Governor along with delegation members visited the Uzbekistan Business Forum and met with delegations of experts working in the field of textile, health, agriculture and trade. During the interaction, matters regarding enhanced cooperation and trade between the two countries came under discussion. Chaudhry Sarwar also called on Governor of Namangan-Shavkat Abdurrazakov at his Secretariat and invited him to pay a visit to Pakistan.

Sarwar said that Uzbek investors will be provided with all out facilities under one window and their security will also be ensured. The Punjab government is also establishing new Special Economic Zones in various cities of Punjab for domestic and foreign investors, he added.

