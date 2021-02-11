Markets
Board meetings in progress
11 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Engro Polymer & 10.02.2021 02.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Chemicals Ltd. Wednesday P.M. for the Period progress
ended Dec 31, 2020
==========================================================================================
