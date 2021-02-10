ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
AVN 99.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.63%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
BYCO 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
DGKC 118.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.63%)
EPCL 47.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.67%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
HASCOL 11.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KAPCO 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
POWER 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
PPL 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.91%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.26%)
PTC 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.72%)
SNGP 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TRG 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.58%)
UNITY 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (29.13%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (0.08%)
BR30 25,733 Decreased By ▼ -18.24 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,619 Decreased By ▼ -55.44 (-0.12%)
KSE30 19,469 Decreased By ▼ -17.87 (-0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish banking regulator changes regulation on banks' repo transactions

  • Debt instruments issued by the TVF, and lease certificates, project-based securities, mortgage-based securities, and hedge funds were excluded from the regulation, the BDDK said.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

ANKARA: Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog on Wednesday made changes to the regulation on banks' repo transactions to allow debt instruments issued by the Turkish Wealth Fund (TVF) to be considered among financial instruments for repo and reverse repo transactions.

According to the regulation published in Turkey's Official Gazette, the participation shares of investment funds were added to financial instruments that can be subject to repo and reverse repo transactions by banks.

Debt instruments issued by the TVF, and lease certificates, project-based securities, mortgage-based securities, and hedge funds were excluded from the regulation, the BDDK said.

Turkey's BDDK banking TVF Turkish Wealth Fund financial instruments

Turkish banking regulator changes regulation on banks' repo transactions

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters