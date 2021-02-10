Markets
Turkish banking regulator changes regulation on banks' repo transactions
- Debt instruments issued by the TVF, and lease certificates, project-based securities, mortgage-based securities, and hedge funds were excluded from the regulation, the BDDK said.
10 Feb 2021
ANKARA: Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog on Wednesday made changes to the regulation on banks' repo transactions to allow debt instruments issued by the Turkish Wealth Fund (TVF) to be considered among financial instruments for repo and reverse repo transactions.
According to the regulation published in Turkey's Official Gazette, the participation shares of investment funds were added to financial instruments that can be subject to repo and reverse repo transactions by banks.
Debt instruments issued by the TVF, and lease certificates, project-based securities, mortgage-based securities, and hedge funds were excluded from the regulation, the BDDK said.
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
Turkish banking regulator changes regulation on banks' repo transactions
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts
Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed
State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up
Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL
Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent
Read more stories
Comments