ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.58%)
AVN 99.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.44%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 121.51 Increased By ▲ 5.01 (4.3%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.97%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
FFL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
HUBC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KAPCO 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 46.03 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.05%)
PAEL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
POWER 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.61%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.7%)
PRL 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.98%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.01%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.84%)
SNGP 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 123.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.67%)
UNITY 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (29.92%)
BR100 5,003 Increased By ▲ 16.48 (0.33%)
BR30 25,815 Increased By ▲ 63.61 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,731 Increased By ▲ 56.55 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,518 Increased By ▲ 31.39 (0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan slips from 10-day high as China enters Lunar New Year break

  • "With vaccines gaining traction, we expect the PBOC to start to pare back its credit-fueled stimulus efforts," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan eased from a 10-day high in thin trade on Wednesday as investors unwound long positions in the local currency to avoid fluctuations heading during the Lunar New Year break.

Traders said corporate clients had already converted most of their dollar receipts into yuan while most market participants had squared their books and refrained from holding large yuan amounts during the long holiday period.

Chinese financial markets close on Thursday with trade resuming on Feb. 18. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a near 32-month high of 6.4391 per dollar, 142 pips, or 0.22% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4533.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4400 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4377 at midday, weaker than the 10-day high of 6.4333 hit a day earlier.

Several traders said they continued to see state-run banks purchasing small amounts of dollars in onshore spot market to rein in the strength in the local currency.

Similarly, those big banks were seen buying greenbacks to offset seasonal corporate dollar selling at 6.46 per dollar last week.

Traders and analysts interpreted those moves as a sign that the authorities were unwilling to see too rapid gains in the yuan.

Separately, the market had little reaction to economic data that showed consumer prices unexpectedly slipping into deflation last month and bank loans surging to a record high.

"With vaccines gaining traction, we expect the PBOC to start to pare back its credit-fueled stimulus efforts," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note.

"The bank should also continue its policy of allowing the yuan to appreciate and gently curbing credit to system, especially when directed towards real-estate and financial assets."

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.397, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4243 per dollar.

Yuan Yen People's Bank of China China's yuan Chinese financial markets close

Yuan slips from 10-day high as China enters Lunar New Year break

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters