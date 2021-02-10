ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
AVN 99.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.76%)
BOP 9.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 120.21 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.18%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.61%)
FCCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.77%)
FFBL 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
HUBC 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.1%)
PAEL 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
POWER 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.34%)
PPL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.69%)
PRL 28.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
SILK 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.88%)
SNGP 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
TRG 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.66%)
UNITY 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (30.71%)
BR100 5,001 Increased By ▲ 14.53 (0.29%)
BR30 25,801 Increased By ▲ 49.65 (0.19%)
KSE100 46,716 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.09%)
KSE30 19,506 Increased By ▲ 19.78 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may rise into $61.74-$62.23 range

  • The reversal signals a continuation of the uptrend.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a resistance at $61.43 per barrel and rise into the $61.74-$62.23 range, driven by a powerful wave (3)-3.

This wave has a fierce character. It may be equal to or longer than the wave (3)-1, and may travel to or above $64.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $54.60 reveals a resistance at $61.24, the 314.6% level, which is much stronger than expected.

This barrier triggered a correction, which is a bit beyond expectation as well. However, this deep correction has been quickly reversed.

The reversal signals a continuation of the uptrend.

Based on the depth of the correction, oil may travel to $62.23. On the daily chart, the correction made little impact on the bullish candlestick pattern, as the 7th white candle formed on Tuesday, since Feb. 1.

A rising trendline points to a target of $62.50, the 400% projection level of an uptrend from $39.34. However, this wave may extend far beyond $62.50 as well.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Crude Oil Brent oil Oil soyabean

Brent oil may rise into $61.74-$62.23 range

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters