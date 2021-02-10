ANL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 23.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
AVN 100.56 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.7%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
BYCO 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 116.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.02 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
HUBC 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KAPCO 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIBTL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.97%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
TRG 124.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.6%)
UNITY 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,977 Decreased By ▼ -9.71 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,637 Decreased By ▼ -113.54 (-0.44%)
KSE100 46,562 Decreased By ▼ -113.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,435 Decreased By ▼ -51.29 (-0.26%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mavericks no longer playing US anthem before games: reports

  • Playing "The Star Spangled Banner" before games has become part of the fabric of professional sports leagues in the United States.
AFP 10 Feb 2021

LOS ANGELES: The Dallas Mavericks have opted to stop playing the US national anthem before games this season, reports said Tuesday, breaking with a pre-game ritual that is widespread in American sport.

The Athletic website said the Mavericks' policy against playing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before home games at the American Airlines Center was confirmed by owner Mark Cuban. Cuban did not comment further.

The Athletic said the anthem had not been played before any of the Mavericks' 13 home and regular season games this season, including Monday's home win over Minnesota, where fans attended for the first time.

NBA rules require players to stand for the anthem, but commissioner Adam Silver has relaxed that rule following the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests which erupted after the death of George Floyd last year.

At the NBA's 2020 season restart, virtually all players knelt during the anthem in a gesture that has come to symbolize solidarity with the movement.

An NBA spokesperson told The Athletic that "teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit", citing the unique circumstances of the 2020-2021 season.

Cuban has in the past spoken out in support of kneeling during the anthem, and in comments last year took aim at what he called the "National Anthem Police."

Speaking about the prospects of Mavericks players kneeling during the NBA restart in Orlando, Cuban said in July: "If they were taking a knee, and they were being respectful, I'd be proud of them. Hopefully, I'd join them."

Later Cuban commented on Twitter: "The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don't play the National Anthem every day before you start work."

Playing "The Star Spangled Banner" before games has become part of the fabric of professional sports leagues in the United States.

However, how individual athletes chose to react during playing of the anthem became a deeply divisive issue during the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

Trump attacked National Football League players who took a knee during the anthem to draw attention to racial injustice as unpatriotic.

Australian national anthem Athletico Dallas Mavericks American Airlines Center

Mavericks no longer playing US anthem before games: reports

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

KP law minister quits ahead of Senate elections

Amendment to FE Manual proposed: SBP seeks to facilitate startups to raise convertible debt

Govt approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters