Govt responsible for IHC incident: Khaqan

Fazal Sher 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday held the government responsible for barging of lawyers into the chamber of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, and rioting in the IHC’s premises. Talking to media after appearing before the Accountability Court in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, he said that if the government provoked lawyers, the lawyers would also adopt the same way.

Relevant authorities first issue a notice to the people before demolishing any illegal structure, he said, adding that the present government neither care about the law nor the people. See what is happing in the federal capital, he said.

Abbasi said that the entire responsibility for what happened in the IHC on Monday lied on the government. Today the doors of the country’s courts are also closed and the courts were also insecure, he said. The PML-N leader said that the entire country knows about the cases in these courts and what is happing in these courts. There will be great injustice when the courts face such a situation, he said.

He said that the Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Army has nothing to do with politics.

“What is happening in the country and who was responsible for what happened in 2018 general elections?” he asked. Abbasi said that a country cannot be run when there is no justice. Today the government wants to change the country’s constitution through ordinance but there is no one to ask them about it.

Earlier, he appeared before the Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, in the LNG case. The court marked attendance of the accused but adjourned the case without any proceedings till February 17th due to the lawyers protest.

