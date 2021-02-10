Open Senate vote: PML-N to challenge ordinance: Ahsan

LAHORE: Announcing that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will challenge the Presidential Ordinance on open Senate vote, the party secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday that Constitution of Pakistan cannot be amended just to benefit ‘friends of Imran Khan.’ Talking to media, he said that promulgation of this Ordinance despite lacking two third majority in Parliament is height of ‘ignorance’ of incumbent government. He was of the view that Presidential ordinance is an attempt to pressurize the apex court; however, requested the Supreme Court to reject the reference on Senate elections through open ballot.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021