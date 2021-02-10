Grey telephone trafficking: PTA, FIA carry out raid in Burewala

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with the FIA, carried out a successful raid in Burewala against grey telephone trafficking, said a press release.
The raid was conducted at a private residence near Canal Road behind Government High School/ Market Gaggoo Mandi in Burewala.
During the raid, nine illegal VoIP gateways along with 16 TP Link Routers, nine internet devices, and other equipment were recovered.
The successful raid is a demonstration of the PTA’s continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of the FIA in curtailing grey traffic.—PR
