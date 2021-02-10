Govt to notify Governing Council of PSW project

ISLAMABAD: The federal government would notify a Governing Council of Pakistan Single Window (PSW) project to act as interface and collaborator between all relevant stakeholders for early implementation and smooth operations of the PSW.

According to the Pakistan Single Window Act 2020 passed by the National Assembly, the Governing Council including its chairperson, with relation to the PSW, shall perform such functions as the federal government may by rules prescribe which may inter alia include establishing the strategic direction, principles and policies; monitoring and maintaining oversight to achieve strategic objectives and policies; serving as the interface and collaborator between all relevant stakeholders for early implementation and smooth operations.

The functions of the Governing Council also include establishing, managing, and monitoring performance against the agreed benchmarks, as per the Memorandum of Understanding, with the Lead Agency (Customs Department) and Operating Entity to ensure achievement of the anticipated outcomes.

Under the said Act, the federal government may by a notification in the Official Gazette establish a Secretariat of the Pakistan Single Window, which shall perform such functions as the government may specify; and The head of the Lead Agency shall act as the ex officio Secretary to the Governing Council who shall convene the meetings of the Governing Council, with the prior approval of the Chairperson, after giving a notice to the Members of the Governing Council; head the secretariat to the Governing Council; maintain records of the proceedings of the Governing Council and timely communicate the same to the relevant OGAs, Customs, government departments, individuals, and entities.

The Governing Council may invite any persons or representatives of the trade or professional bodies or organisations to participate in its deliberations, make recommendations, submit reports and provide any assistance as the Governing Council may deem appropriate and may pay them remuneration for such services, it added.

