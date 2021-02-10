ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to notify Governing Council of PSW project

Sohail Sarfraz 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government would notify a Governing Council of Pakistan Single Window (PSW) project to act as interface and collaborator between all relevant stakeholders for early implementation and smooth operations of the PSW.

According to the Pakistan Single Window Act 2020 passed by the National Assembly, the Governing Council including its chairperson, with relation to the PSW, shall perform such functions as the federal government may by rules prescribe which may inter alia include establishing the strategic direction, principles and policies; monitoring and maintaining oversight to achieve strategic objectives and policies; serving as the interface and collaborator between all relevant stakeholders for early implementation and smooth operations.

The functions of the Governing Council also include establishing, managing, and monitoring performance against the agreed benchmarks, as per the Memorandum of Understanding, with the Lead Agency (Customs Department) and Operating Entity to ensure achievement of the anticipated outcomes.

Under the said Act, the federal government may by a notification in the Official Gazette establish a Secretariat of the Pakistan Single Window, which shall perform such functions as the government may specify; and The head of the Lead Agency shall act as the ex officio Secretary to the Governing Council who shall convene the meetings of the Governing Council, with the prior approval of the Chairperson, after giving a notice to the Members of the Governing Council; head the secretariat to the Governing Council; maintain records of the proceedings of the Governing Council and timely communicate the same to the relevant OGAs, Customs, government departments, individuals, and entities.

The Governing Council may invite any persons or representatives of the trade or professional bodies or organisations to participate in its deliberations, make recommendations, submit reports and provide any assistance as the Governing Council may deem appropriate and may pay them remuneration for such services, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Customs department PSW OGAs Single Window Act 2020

Govt to notify Governing Council of PSW project

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

KP law minister quits ahead of Senate elections

Amendment to FE Manual proposed: SBP seeks to facilitate startups to raise convertible debt

Govt approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use

Covid may have taken ‘convoluted path’ to Wuhan: WHO

Govt says plans to complete revival process within given timeframe

What lies in store for PSM, CJP asks ministers

UAE’s ‘Hope’ probe enters Mars orbit in first for Arab world

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.