Another case registered against lawyers: Security heightened amid protests

Recorder Report 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Tuesday put security on high alert in and around the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the district courts as well as Accountability Court, and registered another case against lawyers who stormed the premises of the IHC and vandalised it.

A heavy contingent of personnel of city police, police commandoes, and Rangers have been deployed in and around of the IHC, districts and accountability buildings in the wake of protest call of the lawyers, following a large number of lawyers stormed into the IHC building on Monday last after the Capital Development Authority (CDA) demolished their illegal chambers at sector F-8 district courts.

The city police registered another FIR against 15 known and several unknown lawyers for barging into the IHC chief justice’s chamber and rioting in the IHC premises on the complaint of security in charge of the district courts.

Police conducted raids in various parts of the city to arrest the lawyers who were involved in the violent protest.

The violent lawyers laid siege to the courtroom and the chamber of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, virtually keeping him hostage for about three hours.

