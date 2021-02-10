Unofficial receipt for cane: TSML denies report

ISLAMABAD: The Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited (TSML) unequivocally denies the news that its staff issued an unofficial receipt for cane at its mill in Faisalabad, said a statement issued by the Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd.

This news and complaint is completely false and maliciously reported with mala fide intent.

“We always maintain official records per the letter of the law and that includes purchasing cane by issuing Cane Procurement Receipts (CPRs).”

Furthermore, the person who is named as the source of the complaint has written an affidavit in which he completely denies issuing this complaint.

