Second impeachment trial of Donald Trump begins

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Tuesday opened the historic second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, who stands accused of inciting insurrection on January 6, when the former president's supporters stormed Congress.

Trump is the first president ever to face two impeachment trials -- he was acquitted in 2020 of abuse of power -- as well as the first in history to be tried after leaving office.

"It's our solemn constitutional duty to conduct a fair and honest impeachment trial of the charges against former president Trump -- the gravest charges ever brought against a president of the United States in American history," Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.