New accountability courts in Islamabad: SC directs law ministry to provide comprehensive report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Ministry of Law and Justice to provide a comprehensive report about setting up of new accountability courts in Islamabad.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the bail application of Talha Raza, the accused of fake bank accounts.

The secretary law was directed to appear in person on the next date. Talha’s counsel informed that the accountability court has submitted its report regarding the instant matter. He said out of 35 references before the AC Islamabad, his client reference is at No 24.

He informed that so far out of 63 witnesses only three have recorded their statements, adding the NAB has 72 volumes of the documents.

The counsel told that Talha is behind the bar for the last two years.

Special Prosecutor General NAB informed that the Law Ministry has notified three more Accountability Courts for Islamabad.

He said after the appointment of the judges and

the court staff, the hearing in those ACs will start soon.

Justice Mushir upon that directed the Law Ministry to apprise about the appointment of judges and the staff in those ACs. The case was adjourned for 10 days.

The federal government on October 27, 2020, had decided to establish 30 new ACs out of 120, while the remaining would be set up in a phased manner.

The Supreme Court 08-07-2020 had ordered for setting up 120 ACs all over the country as the corruption cases are not decided within the timeframe mentioned in the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

The apex court, in its order, said that the strength of the accountability courts all over Pakistan shall immediately be increased by the government in order to ensure that all the NAB cases come to their logical conclusion at a fast pace and at least within three months.

The Supreme Court on October 21, 2020 had directed the Accountability Courts all over the country to hear corruption cases on a daily basis without granting adjournment and decide them expeditiously.

The chief justice said there should be no delay in references, and will be decided soon in accordance with the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021