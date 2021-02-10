‘The Islamabad Model Police Bill, 2020’: NA body distributes copies among members

ISLAMABAD: A special committee of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday distributed copies of “The Islamabad Model Police Bill, 2020” among its members to finalise the draft bill.

The special committee which met here with Sardar Talib Nakai, discussed the draft of the bill moved by MNA Nafeesa Inyatullah Khattak and directed its members to give their proposals on the proposed piece of legislation by February 17th.

The bill is aimed at depoliticising the police in Pakistan by introducing a transparent and independent accountability system in the police.

In the proposed bill, it was pointed out that the police structure in the country is a colonial heritage where the empire was neither itself accountable to the people nor they made the police directly accountable to the masses.

A robust and result-oriented accountability mechanism is a must for performance as well as credibility in a democratic dispensation as ours, it said, adding such measures can only take place when a new police law is implemented in the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021