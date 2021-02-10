ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Payment of pension: ‘Summary of bailout package sent to CM’

Recorder Report 10 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Summary of a bailout package has been sent to the Sindh chief minister viz-a-viz payment of pensions to retired employees of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), the Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Tuesday.

Sindh chief secretary stated this in the hearing of petitions for the payment of dues to over 1,000 retired KDA employees.

Besides the chief secretary, local government secretary and other officials of the provincial government also appeared in the hearing.

Chief secretary stated that Sindh cabinet’s approval is mandatory for this summary and amount would be transferred once the summary was approved.

In today’s hearing, the court withdrew the show-cause notices issued to the chief secretary and the local government secretary due to their failure in the last hearing of the petitions.

During the previous hearing, the SHC had directed the provincial government to consider a proposal of KDA to grant it a loan for clearing the dues of its retired employees.

The SHC directed the provincial law officer, the chief secretary and others to consider the proposal and to make it feasible so that the Sindh government may grant the loan to the KDA which would be paid back to the government after plots’ auction.

The court was informed that 10 per cent of the pension benefits were paid on September 25, another 22 per cent on January 15 and 32 per cent more on January 22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government Sindh High Court Sindh Cabinet Karachi Development Authority KDA employees

Payment of pension: ‘Summary of bailout package sent to CM’

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

KP law minister quits ahead of Senate elections

Amendment to FE Manual proposed: SBP seeks to facilitate startups to raise convertible debt

Govt approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use

Covid may have taken ‘convoluted path’ to Wuhan: WHO

Govt says plans to complete revival process within given timeframe

What lies in store for PSM, CJP asks ministers

UAE’s ‘Hope’ probe enters Mars orbit in first for Arab world

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.