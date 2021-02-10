Payment of pension: ‘Summary of bailout package sent to CM’

KARACHI: Summary of a bailout package has been sent to the Sindh chief minister viz-a-viz payment of pensions to retired employees of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), the Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Tuesday.

Sindh chief secretary stated this in the hearing of petitions for the payment of dues to over 1,000 retired KDA employees.

Besides the chief secretary, local government secretary and other officials of the provincial government also appeared in the hearing.

Chief secretary stated that Sindh cabinet’s approval is mandatory for this summary and amount would be transferred once the summary was approved.

In today’s hearing, the court withdrew the show-cause notices issued to the chief secretary and the local government secretary due to their failure in the last hearing of the petitions.

During the previous hearing, the SHC had directed the provincial government to consider a proposal of KDA to grant it a loan for clearing the dues of its retired employees.

The SHC directed the provincial law officer, the chief secretary and others to consider the proposal and to make it feasible so that the Sindh government may grant the loan to the KDA which would be paid back to the government after plots’ auction.

The court was informed that 10 per cent of the pension benefits were paid on September 25, another 22 per cent on January 15 and 32 per cent more on January 22.

