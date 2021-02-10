Fazl, Bilawal vow to continue struggle till ouster of govt

HYDERABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan and PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Tuesday said that the people of Hyderabad were convinced that the government could only be formed by the power of the people.

He was addressing a public meeting of PDM hosted by PPP here.

He said that our workers will continue their struggle as long as they do not oust incompetent rulers from power.

“Our military says we don’t interfere in politics. We don’t want you to interfere, but we do want to realise our mistakes and apologize to people of Pakistan,” he said.

He said that they surprised me when they said we have defeated the enemy. “We understand our obstacles. We’ve been in politics for 40 years,” he said. He said that we are fighting for people’s vote and for this country.

He said that you (Imran Khan) have made Pakistan economically weak and lied about giving one million jobs to people. He said that the parliament was full of people who were ignored by the parliament and the posts of Prime Minister and ministries had never been so disrespected as today.

He said that plans are being made for Senate election win… sometimes they are trying to amend the Constitution, sometimes they issue ordinances. “No, the Constitution is silent on this issue. No one except the parliament can break this silence,” he added.

He said that this is a conspiracy of the government to take the matter to courts. He said “today people are forced to sell their children as they could not see their children dying of hunger. He said that Imran Khan’s survival is a sign of the end of Pakistan and we will not allow Pakistan to end.

He said that the people of Sindh and Balochistan have the right on the coastal islands of Sindh and Balochistan and the patrons of multinational companies also come from outside. He said that today electricity has become expensive and increase in petrol prices has created price hike in the country.

He said the NAB was created by the army and Musharraf so that it could be used against politicians. “Imran Khan himself wants NRO from us, but we will not give him NRO,” he said. He said that we have to move this movement forward and on March 26, there will be a long march caravan across the country, which will be a ocean of people.

Addressing on the occasion, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that how long the people of Pakistan will tolerate this incompetent, incapable and illegitimate Prime Minister, adding that establishment is being dragged into politics by those who are begging it to help them in the Senate elections. He announced that there will be a march in March.

He said that the present selected rulers had destroyed the economy, eroded democracy and restricted media and judiciary.

Bilawal said that there was a talk not to drag the establishment into politics. Let the people know who is dragging it into politics? Those who say that every institution should work within its own Constitutional domain or those who hold their fingers in politics and contest elections; those who ask it to stand inside and outside the polling stations or those who ask the establishment to take care of media, get the budget approved and go and take care of the angry friendly countries for or on behalf of the ‘selected’, he questioned.

He pointed out that Imran-led selected government has caused so much inflation that 50% of the households in Pakistan are suffering from malnourishment, as people are forced to cut their rations due to the unprecedented price-hike. “Before coming to power, Imran used to say that he would commit suicide instead of going to the IMF, but in three years he took the biggest loan in the country’s history,” he added.

PPP Chairman said that no prime minister can say that Sindh is not his province, but the selected prime minister says that Sindh is not our province and he only needs Sindh’s islands, gas, coal, and tax revenue. “You are a prime minister. If Sindh is not yours, then Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are also not yours,” he maintained.

He said that the selected prime minister knows how to rob the pockets of the people instead of solving their problems. He knows how to attack the Benazir Income Support Program, the 18th Amendment and the NFC. “Sindh has been given Rs 116 billion less than the share it received under the NFC Award last year and Rs 200 billion this year,” he added.

Bilawal said that the people of Hyderabad will also be with us in the protest march of PDM and we will leave Karachi and we will all meet in Islamabad.

He said that the PDM was created to make the people the source of power and to form a government that would protect the rights of the people and solve their problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021