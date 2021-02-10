‘Cyrano’ and ‘Tin Drum’ screenwriter Carriere dies

ANL
29.90
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC
16.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL
23.98
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN
99.86
Decreased By
▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP
9.33
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO
9.50
Increased By
▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC
116.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL
47.71
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL
23.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL
26.43
Decreased By
▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL
17.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL
11.85
Increased By
▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC
91.05
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL
6.90
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL
27.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO
44.70
Increased By
▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL
4.45
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM
15.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF
44.24
Decreased By
▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL
40.99
Decreased By
▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL
12.91
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER
11.09
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL
94.35
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL
28.75
Increased By
▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC
9.31
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK
1.47
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP
42.75
Decreased By
▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG
124.02
Increased By
▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY
35.39
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL
1.27
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
