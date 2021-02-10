‘Cyrano’ and ‘Tin Drum’ screenwriter Carriere dies

PARIS: Legendary French screenwriter Jean-Claude Carriere, who penned some of the most memorable movies of the last half century including “The Tin Drum” and “Cyrano de Bergerac”, has died at the age of 89, his daughter told AFP.

Carriere, best known for his work with Luis Bunuel and Milos Forman, died in his sleep late Monday at his home in Paris, said Kiara Carriere. A prolific writer whose career spanned six decades, Carriere created some of the most memorable and provocative scenes in European cinema, including tying a young Catherine Deneuve naked to a tree.