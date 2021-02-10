Minister orders PAMRA to set up separate platforms for growers

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) to set up separate platforms for growers in the open markets so that they can sell their produce directly to consumers.

He issued directives while chairing a meeting of the Authority at CM office on Tuesday. Agriculture Minister Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Economic Affairs Advisor Salman Shah, DG Industries, DG PAMRA and others attended the meeting while PAMRA Chairman Naveed Anwar Bhindar briefed the participants about the organizational performance.

The meeting decided to take steps for improving the situation of agricultural markets and sought a plan about the establishment of model markets at divisional level.

Aslam Iqbal observed that regulation of supply-chain mechanism of essential items is imperative to overcome the menace of price-hike. A composite mechanism should be devised in consultation with stakeholders to establish new markets, he added.

Similarly, the minister directed to develop separate farmers’ platforms to facilitate the growers to directly sell their commodities in open markets. This facility is available in model bazaars and planning has also been made to further expand the scope of model bazaars, he added. The PAMRA should play an active role to develop a modern markets system in the province, he observed.

The minister directed to improve the general cleanliness conditions in markets adding that farmers’ easy access should also be ensured. Similarly, he further directed to ensure availability of essential items in all the markets and dated data of availability of saleable commodities be maintained as well.

