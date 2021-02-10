ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
European shares dip

Reuters 10 Feb 2021

MILAN/FRANKFURT: European shares dipped on Tuesday as a recent rally powered by hopes of a swifter global economic recovery and vaccine roll-outs showed signs of cooling, while shares in French oil major Total rose after its earnings recovered in the fourth quarter.

Total SE rose 1.9% after the company said its earnings recovered in the fourth quarter as oil prices stabilised, although a hit from writedowns on assets due to the COVID-19 pandemic plunged it to a $7.2 billion net loss for 2020 as a whole.

The STOXX 600 index fell 0.1%, after gaining nearly 4% so far this month against the backdrop of steady vaccine roll-outs globally and expectations that a massive stimulus package will soon be passed by US lawmakers.

Germany’s DAX index was down 0.2% even as data showed German exports rose in December as robust trade with China and the United States helped.

HeidelbergCement gained 0.4% after the world’s No.2 cement maker identified five assets to sell in a review of its business and had a good start to 2021, its chief executive officer told Reuters.

Nestle rose 0.5% after the company said its Gerber baby cereal products made and sold in China are safe and it had reported to authorities an association that advised its members, in a post on social media, to stop selling the products.

French reinsurer Scor rose 2.8% on reporting a rise in its renewals of contracts and premiums, and added it was sticking to its earlier financial targets for growth and profits.

TUI Group shed 0.6% after the world’s biggest holiday company sunk to a 699 million euros ($844 million) loss in its first quarter.

