Feb 10, 2021
Manufacturing of IT-related products: NA body for taking steps for expansion of NRTC

Recorder Report 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Defence Production recommended the government to take necessary steps to encourage and support further expansion of the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) in manufacturing of information technology-related products at reduced prices for the general public.

The committee held its meeting under the chairmanship of MNA, Chaudhry Iftekhar Nazir.

The managing director, NRTC gave a detailed briefing on the organizational set up, functions and achievements of the NRTC. Various projects and initiatives of the NRTC were also highlighted with detailed references. It was informed that the NRTC was in the process of engaging federal and provincial governments for manufacturing and provision of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) number plates for vehicles.

Moreover, proposals for provision of security cameras for Safe City projects were also underway with the relevant departments.

The Committee acknowledged and appreciated efforts and achievements of the NRTC in developing indigenous technology for manufacturing of various state-of-the-art security and safety-related products.

The Committee also recommended that the government may take necessary steps to encourage and support further expansion of the NRTC in manufacturing of information technology-related products at reduced prices for the general public.

The Committee also confirmed minutes of its ninth meeting held on 24th October, 2020.

