KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 9, 2021). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 10 Feb 2021

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 9, 2021).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  4,990.60
High:                       5,033.66
Low:                        4,984.39
Net Change:                 (+) 1.76
Volume ('000):               596,064
Value ('000):             25,694,394
Makt Cap           1,424,361,308,928
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,687.09
NET CH.                    (-) 58.82
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,717.66
NET CH.                     (-) 5.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,243.57
NET CH.                    (-) 66.88
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,121.89
NET CH.                    (+) 43.63
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,418.71

NET CH.                    (+) 38.88
------------------------------------
As on:              09-February-2021
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

