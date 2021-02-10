KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 9, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,990.60 High: 5,033.66 Low: 4,984.39 Net Change: (+) 1.76 Volume ('000): 596,064 Value ('000): 25,694,394 Makt Cap 1,424,361,308,928 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,687.09 NET CH. (-) 58.82 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,717.66 NET CH. (-) 5.46 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,243.57 NET CH. (-) 66.88 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,121.89 NET CH. (+) 43.63 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,418.71 NET CH. (+) 38.88 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-February-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021