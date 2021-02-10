Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
10 Feb 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 9, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,990.60
High: 5,033.66
Low: 4,984.39
Net Change: (+) 1.76
Volume ('000): 596,064
Value ('000): 25,694,394
Makt Cap 1,424,361,308,928
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,687.09
NET CH. (-) 58.82
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,717.66
NET CH. (-) 5.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,243.57
NET CH. (-) 66.88
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,121.89
NET CH. (+) 43.63
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,418.71
NET CH. (+) 38.88
------------------------------------
As on: 09-February-2021
====================================
