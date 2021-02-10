Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
10 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
FrieslandCampina 31.12.2020 Nil 176.926 0.23 20.04.2021 13.04.2021 to
Engro Pakistan Limited Year End 03.00.p.m. 20.04.2021
AGM
BIPL Securities Limited 31.12.2020 Nil 94.000 0.94 21.04.2021 15.04.2021 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 09.30.p.m. 21.04.2021
AGM
BIPL Securities Limited 31.12.2020 94.000 0.94
(Consolidated) Year End
Pakistan International 31.12.2020 - 1,268.813 0.71
Bulk Terminal Limited Half Year
MCB-Arif Habib Savings 31.12.2020 22.5% (i) 210.415 2.92 01.03.2021 to
and Investments Limited Half Year 08.03.2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd 03.03.2021 25.02.2021 to
03.00.p.m. 03.03.2021
EOGM
===================================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.