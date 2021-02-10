KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== FrieslandCampina 31.12.2020 Nil 176.926 0.23 20.04.2021 13.04.2021 to Engro Pakistan Limited Year End 03.00.p.m. 20.04.2021 AGM BIPL Securities Limited 31.12.2020 Nil 94.000 0.94 21.04.2021 15.04.2021 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 09.30.p.m. 21.04.2021 AGM BIPL Securities Limited 31.12.2020 94.000 0.94 (Consolidated) Year End Pakistan International 31.12.2020 - 1,268.813 0.71 Bulk Terminal Limited Half Year MCB-Arif Habib Savings 31.12.2020 22.5% (i) 210.415 2.92 01.03.2021 to and Investments Limited Half Year 08.03.2021 Attock Petroleum Ltd 03.03.2021 25.02.2021 to 03.00.p.m. 03.03.2021 EOGM ===================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021