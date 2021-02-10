ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 10 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===================================================================================================================
                               YEAR                    Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL             CLOSURE OF
                              ENDED/     DIVIDEND/         After          (Rs)       GENERAL                  SHARE
                           HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/         Taxation                   MEETING               TRANSFER
COMPANY                     QUARTERLY      RIGHT          (Rs. in                                             BOOKS
                             ACCOUNTS                     million)
===================================================================================================================
FrieslandCampina            31.12.2020      Nil           176.926         0.23       20.04.2021       13.04.2021 to
Engro Pakistan Limited      Year End                                                 03.00.p.m.          20.04.2021
                                                                                     AGM
BIPL Securities Limited     31.12.2020      Nil           94.000          0.94       21.04.2021       15.04.2021 to
(Unconsolidated)            Year End                                                 09.30.p.m.          21.04.2021
                                                                                     AGM
BIPL Securities Limited     31.12.2020                    94.000          0.94
(Consolidated)              Year End
Pakistan International      31.12.2020      -             1,268.813       0.71
Bulk Terminal Limited       Half Year
MCB-Arif Habib Savings      31.12.2020      22.5% (i)     210.415         2.92                        01.03.2021 to
and Investments Limited     Half Year                                                                    08.03.2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd                                                                 03.03.2021       25.02.2021 to
                                                                                     03.00.p.m.          03.03.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
===================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

