ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 102.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.55%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
DGKC 117.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.84%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
FFBL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.19%)
HUBC 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.91%)
KAPCO 44.58 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.96%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PAEL 41.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
POWER 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.23%)
PRL 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.35%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
TRG 128.08 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (3.62%)
UNITY 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.67%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,010 Increased By ▲ 21.45 (0.43%)
BR30 25,901 Increased By ▲ 189.38 (0.74%)
KSE100 46,795 Increased By ▲ 73.31 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,548 Increased By ▲ 48.23 (0.25%)
FTSE 100 slips as stronger pound, subdued consumer spending data weigh

  • The pound jumped to a near 34-month high, weighing on the export-heavy index, as the dollar languished near its lowest in a week.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday after a solid start to the week, as a stronger pound outweighed a set of upbeat earnings, while data showed a nationwide lockdown hurt consumer spending in January.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.2%, with food and drug retailers and construction stocks being the worst performers. The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.1%.

The pound jumped to a near 34-month high, weighing on the export-heavy index, as the dollar languished near its lowest in a week.

The retail index fell 0.2% after surveys showed British consumer spending plunged at the fastest rate in seven months.

Bellway Plc rose 2.8% after the homebuilder reported strong demand for new homes, as low lending rates and a temporary cut in stamp duty boosted activity in the sector.

Ocado Group dropped 3.8%, even after the online grocer and technology group reported a 69% increase in 2019-20 core earnings.

