ANL 29.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AVN 102.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.53%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
DGKC 117.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
EPCL 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.19%)
HUBC 91.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
KAPCO 44.58 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.96%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PAEL 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
POWER 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.5%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.31%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.71%)
TRG 128.40 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (3.88%)
UNITY 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 5,010 Increased By ▲ 21.38 (0.43%)
BR30 25,930 Increased By ▲ 218.58 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,782 Increased By ▲ 59.97 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,539 Increased By ▲ 39.08 (0.2%)
Markets

European shares dip after strong rally, Total rises

  • The STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%, after gaining nearly 4% so far this month against the backdrop of steady vaccine roll-outs globally and expectations that a massive stimulus package will soon be passed by US lawmakers.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

European shares dipped on Tuesday as a recent rally powered by hopes of a swifter global economic recovery and vaccine roll-outs showed signs of cooling, while shares in French oil major Total rose after its earnings recovered in the fourth quarter.

Total SE rose 1.1% after the company said its earnings recovered in the fourth quarter as oil prices stabilised, although a hit from writedowns on assets due to the COVID-19 pandemic plunged it to a $7.2 billion net loss for 2020 as a whole.

The STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%, after gaining nearly 4% so far this month against the backdrop of steady vaccine roll-outs globally and expectations that a massive stimulus package will soon be passed by US lawmakers.

Germany's DAX index was down 0.2% even as data showed German exports rose in December as robust trade with China and the United States helped.

