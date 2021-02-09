ANL 29.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Tokyo's Nikkei index hits new 30-year high

  • Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.60 percent to 95,130 yen while Sony dropped 2.23 percent to 11,825 yen.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark Nikkei index climbed to a new 30-year high Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains on hopes for additional stimulus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.40 percent, or 117.43 points, to close at 29,505.93, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.08 percent, or 1.59 points, to 1,925.54.

"The Nikkei index struggled to grow after investors became cautious about overheating, but it steadily hovered around the 29,500 level," Okasan Online Securities said.

Analysts said hopes for further US economic stimulus and the positive effect of Japan's own virus rescue package supported the market, as well as progress on vaccine rollouts.

Japan hopes to begin vaccinating selected healthcare workers against Covid-19 next week.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group jumped 3.40 percent to 9,808 yen after it said net profit rocketed to $11.1 billion in the third quarter, as stock rallies and asset sales helped solidify its recovery.

Renesas rallied 1.74 percent to 1,224 yen after it confirmed late Monday it will acquire its German-British competitor Dialog, a semiconductor specialist and Apple supplier, in a $5.9 billion deal.

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.60 percent to 95,130 yen while Sony dropped 2.23 percent to 11,825 yen.

Honda fell 1.19 percent to 2,977 yen before the company announced it is upgrading its full-year net profit forecast to 465 billion yen.

Nissan was flat at 629.5 yen ahead of the release of its financial results later Tuesday, while Toyota, whose results come on Wednesday, dipped 0.53 percent to 7,994 yen.

The dollar fetched 104.87 yen in Asian trade, against 105.22 yen in New York.

