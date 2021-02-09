ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
AVN 102.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.31%)
BOP 9.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.91%)
DGKC 117.46 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.44%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.28%)
HUBC 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.41%)
JSCL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.08%)
KAPCO 44.48 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.73%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 94.64 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.6%)
PRL 29.22 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.45%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
SNGP 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
TRG 128.45 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (3.92%)
UNITY 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 5,011 Increased By ▲ 22.43 (0.45%)
BR30 25,925 Increased By ▲ 213.55 (0.83%)
KSE100 46,800 Increased By ▲ 77.76 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,549 Increased By ▲ 48.88 (0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Virus crisis pushes Total into massive annual loss

  • Total said its oil and gas production was down down 5.0 percent last year while it also had to take charges of $8.1 billion to cover asset writedowns.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

PARIS: French energy giant Total reported Tuesday a 2020 net loss of $7.2 billion, compared with a profit of $11.2 billion the previous year, as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand.

The company, which was to change its name to TotalEnergies to reflect a move away from fossil fuels, said its adjusted net profit -- which excludes exceptional and one-off items -- plunged 66 percent in 2020 to just over $4.0 billion.

"The year 2020 saw two major crises -- that of the Covid-19 pandemic which sharply affected global demand and the oil crisis which resulted in prices for Brent oil falling under $20 a barrel in the second quarter," Total boss Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

Oil prices even fell into negative territory at one point early last year as the pandemic saw governments worldwide impose harsh lockdown restrictions.

In the last few months however prices have recovered steadily, with Brent crude now back above $60 after producers cut output and the global economy shows signs of a rebound.

Total said its oil and gas production was down down 5.0 percent last year while it also had to take charges of $8.1 billion to cover asset writedowns.

"The group affirms its wish to transform into a multi-energy company so as to face up to the challenge of the energy transition -- more energy, fewer (greenhouse gas) emissions," Pouyanne said.

This change underlies the decision to rename the company TotalEnergies which will be put to a shareholder vote in May, he added.

Oil prices Shell Pakistan French energy giant Total Patrick Pouyanne

Virus crisis pushes Total into massive annual loss

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halts due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters