ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AVN 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.69%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.37%)
DGKC 117.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.73%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.28%)
HUBC 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.26%)
JSCL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.91%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.77%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
POWER 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.23%)
PRL 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.35%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
SNGP 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
TRG 127.90 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (3.47%)
UNITY 35.92 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.58%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,009 Increased By ▲ 20.07 (0.4%)
BR30 25,898 Increased By ▲ 186.29 (0.72%)
KSE100 46,776 Increased By ▲ 54.32 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,535 Increased By ▲ 35.49 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nissan upgrades annual forecast despite Q3 net loss

  • Nissan, which revised its annual forecasts up last quarter, said it was further upgrading its outlook.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan on Tuesday upgraded its full-year forecast for the second straight quarter, as the global auto industry showed signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan, which revised its annual forecasts up last quarter, said it was further upgrading its outlook, projecting a net loss at 530 billion yen ($5.1 billion) for the fiscal year to March, smaller than its earlier estimate of a 615 billion yen net loss.

nissan Toyota GM's GMR Crisis hit Japanese automaker

Nissan upgrades annual forecast despite Q3 net loss

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halts due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters