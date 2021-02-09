Business & Finance
Nissan upgrades annual forecast despite Q3 net loss
- Nissan, which revised its annual forecasts up last quarter, said it was further upgrading its outlook.
09 Feb 2021
TOKYO: Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan on Tuesday upgraded its full-year forecast for the second straight quarter, as the global auto industry showed signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Nissan, which revised its annual forecasts up last quarter, said it was further upgrading its outlook, projecting a net loss at 530 billion yen ($5.1 billion) for the fiscal year to March, smaller than its earlier estimate of a 615 billion yen net loss.
