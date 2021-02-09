ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AVN 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.69%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.37%)
DGKC 117.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.73%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.28%)
HUBC 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.26%)
JSCL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.91%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.77%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
POWER 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.23%)
PRL 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.35%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
SNGP 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
TRG 127.90 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (3.47%)
UNITY 35.92 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.58%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,009 Increased By ▲ 20.07 (0.4%)
BR30 25,898 Increased By ▲ 186.29 (0.72%)
KSE100 46,776 Increased By ▲ 54.32 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,535 Increased By ▲ 35.49 (0.18%)
Gremio hammer Botafogo to keep Libertadores hopes alive

  • Alisson and Jean Pyerre put the visitors 2-0 up before half time and Diego Churin made it three with a penalty kick after 53 minutes.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO: Gremio scored a comprehensive 5-2 victory over relegated Botafogo on Monday to keep alive their hopes of a top six finish in Brazil's Serie A.

A top six placing guarantees a spot in next season's Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League, and the win lifts Gremio into sixth, equal with Fluminense, who have played a game less.

Alisson and Jean Pyerre put the visitors 2-0 up before half time and Diego Churin made it three with a penalty kick after 53 minutes.

Rafael Navarro pulled one back for Botafogo when he finished off a nice counter attack three minutes later but two goals from Matheus Henrique in the 75th and 78th minutes made it 5-1 for Gremio.

Matheus scored a second consolation goal for Botafogo with eight minutes remaining.

