Gremio hammer Botafogo to keep Libertadores hopes alive

RIO DE JANEIRO: Gremio scored a comprehensive 5-2 victory over relegated Botafogo on Monday to keep alive their hopes of a top six finish in Brazil's Serie A.

A top six placing guarantees a spot in next season's Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League, and the win lifts Gremio into sixth, equal with Fluminense, who have played a game less.

Alisson and Jean Pyerre put the visitors 2-0 up before half time and Diego Churin made it three with a penalty kick after 53 minutes.

Rafael Navarro pulled one back for Botafogo when he finished off a nice counter attack three minutes later but two goals from Matheus Henrique in the 75th and 78th minutes made it 5-1 for Gremio.

Matheus scored a second consolation goal for Botafogo with eight minutes remaining.