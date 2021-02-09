ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AVN 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.69%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.37%)
DGKC 117.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.73%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.28%)
HUBC 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.26%)
JSCL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.91%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.77%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
POWER 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.23%)
PRL 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.35%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
SNGP 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
TRG 127.90 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (3.47%)
UNITY 35.92 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.58%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,009 Increased By ▲ 20.07 (0.4%)
BR30 25,898 Increased By ▲ 186.29 (0.72%)
KSE100 46,776 Increased By ▲ 54.32 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,535 Increased By ▲ 35.49 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of six Lahore neighborhoods

  • Lockdown will remain in place till February 19.
  • During the lockdown, there will be controlled entry and exit in the areas identified as coronavirus hotspots.
Aisha Mahmood 09 Feb 2021

The Lahore administration has imposed a smart lockdown in six neighborhoods of the city after they reported an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in the Province of Punjab during last two weeks which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of this disease,” the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department said in a notification.

Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Bedian Road, Defense Phase III, and V and Al-Ahmad Garden A Block will be sealed, ARY reported. During the lockdown, there will be controlled entry and exit in these areas identified as coronavirus hotspots. Only government officials, judges, lawyers, health workers, law enforcement personnel and those in need of medical care have been exempted.

Similarly, all medical services and pharmacies will remain open while milk and meat shops will be open from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

During the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 412 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths. Punjab has so far recorded 161,347 coronavirus cases and 4,919 deaths.

Coronavirus Pakistan cases Punjab Lahore COVID lockdown Lahore lockdown

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of six Lahore neighborhoods

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halts due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters