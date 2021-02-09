Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of six Lahore neighborhoods

The Lahore administration has imposed a smart lockdown in six neighborhoods of the city after they reported an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in the Province of Punjab during last two weeks which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of this disease,” the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department said in a notification.

Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Bedian Road, Defense Phase III, and V and Al-Ahmad Garden A Block will be sealed, ARY reported. During the lockdown, there will be controlled entry and exit in these areas identified as coronavirus hotspots. Only government officials, judges, lawyers, health workers, law enforcement personnel and those in need of medical care have been exempted.

Similarly, all medical services and pharmacies will remain open while milk and meat shops will be open from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

During the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 412 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths. Punjab has so far recorded 161,347 coronavirus cases and 4,919 deaths.