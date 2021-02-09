ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.05%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
AVN 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.47%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.89%)
DGKC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.44%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.19%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
POWER 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PRL 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.98%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.96%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
TRG 129.50 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (4.76%)
UNITY 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.66%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 33.59 (0.67%)
BR30 26,019 Increased By ▲ 307.9 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,880 Increased By ▲ 157.91 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,592 Increased By ▲ 92.02 (0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold gains as dollar extends slide, stimulus hopes firm

  • The non-farm payrolls data last week has bolstered bets the easy monetary policy is with us for a bit longer than expected, said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

Gold prices rose to a near one-week high on Tuesday as the dollar faltered and expectations firmed that a massive US fiscal stimulus to revive the world's largest economy will soon be passed.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,841.11 per ounce by 0304 GMT, having hit $1,842.30 earlier in the session, its highest since Feb. 3. US gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,841.70.

"The main driver for gold is the confidence around US President Joe Biden's relief bill and the expectation of a further weakening of the U.S dollar which will come as a result of the aid," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

The dollar fell to an over one-week low against rival currencies, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is expected to pass through Congress before March 15 even without Republican support.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, likely from widespread stimulus.

A record surge in Bitcoin also boosted some sentiment, analysts said.

The non-farm payrolls data last week has bolstered bets the easy monetary policy is with us for a bit longer than expected, said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

However, higher inflation data along with vaccine adoption and easing lockdowns can nudge the Treasury yields higher and weigh on gold, Spivak added.

Investors will now be focused on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech before a virtual Economic Club of New York event at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.

Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 1% to $27.53 an ounce, palladium climbed 0.4% to $2,339.33.

Platinum rose 1.7% to $1,176.80, having earlier hit its highest since August 2016 at $1,180.50.

Gold Prices AirGuide Michael Langford DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak gold export

Gold gains as dollar extends slide, stimulus hopes firm

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters