China, Hong Kong shares rise as metal and rare earth firms shine

  • China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 8, official data showed on Tuesday, unchanged from a day earlier and the second day of no locally transmitted infections.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

BEIJING: China and Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, as metal and rare earth stocks shined on signs that a resurgence of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections has been contained.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.22% at 3,575.66 points.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.45%, with its consumer staples sector up 1.51% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.4%.

Leading the gains, the non-ferrous metal sub-index gained 4.5%, while the rare earth sector sub-index surged 4.4%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.29% to 11,593.48, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.39% at 29,432.92.

The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.86%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.58% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.97%?.

Shares in China's digital currency-related stocks rose, underpinned by gains for cryptocurrencies.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.42% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.11%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.4487 per US dollar, 0% firmer than the previous close of 6.4488.

