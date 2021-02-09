ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AngloGold Ashanti sees earnings to almost triple as gold prices surge

  • The gold miner expects to report a headline earnings per share between 229 US cents and 247 US cents for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti said on Tuesday it expected annual earnings to almost triple, boosted by a surge in gold prices during 2020 as investors rushed to buy the precious metal seen as a safe-haven asset in turbulent times.

The gold miner expects to report a headline earnings per share between 229 US cents and 247 US cents for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared with 91 US cents reported a year earlier, it said.

