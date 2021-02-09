Markets
AngloGold Ashanti sees earnings to almost triple as gold prices surge
- The gold miner expects to report a headline earnings per share between 229 US cents and 247 US cents for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.
09 Feb 2021
South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti said on Tuesday it expected annual earnings to almost triple, boosted by a surge in gold prices during 2020 as investors rushed to buy the precious metal seen as a safe-haven asset in turbulent times.
The gold miner expects to report a headline earnings per share between 229 US cents and 247 US cents for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared with 91 US cents reported a year earlier, it said.
Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October
AngloGold Ashanti sees earnings to almost triple as gold prices surge
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon
Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report
Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM
Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment
Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration
ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment
Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill
Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC
Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance
Read more stories
Comments