Markets
Australia shares set to dip at the open as earnings season begins
09 Feb 2021
Australian shares were poised to open lower on Tuesday, ahead of the start of the earnings season, even as Wall Street hit record highs overnight on the back of stimulus hopes.
Kicking off the domestic earnings period, Macquarie Group and James Hardie Industries reported quarterly results on Tuesday.
The local share price index futures slipped 0.25%, an 87.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark finished 0.6% higher on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.15% by 2125 GMT.
