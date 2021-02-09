ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.18%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
AVN 103.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.51%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.21%)
DGKC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
FFL 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.81%)
HUBC 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.85%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.89%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.89%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.31%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.91%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.07%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
TRG 129.50 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (4.76%)
UNITY 36.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.08%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 5,024 Increased By ▲ 35.18 (0.71%)
BR30 26,038 Increased By ▲ 326.32 (1.27%)
KSE100 46,889 Increased By ▲ 167.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,596 Increased By ▲ 96.6 (0.5%)
Australia shares set to dip at the open as earnings season begins

  • Kicking off the domestic earnings period, Macquarie Group and James Hardie Industries reported quarterly results on Tuesday.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

Australian shares were poised to open lower on Tuesday, ahead of the start of the earnings season, even as Wall Street hit record highs overnight on the back of stimulus hopes.

The local share price index futures slipped 0.25%, an 87.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark finished 0.6% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.15% by 2125 GMT.

