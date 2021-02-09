ANL 29.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 103.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 116.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 123.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,027 Increased By ▲ 38.18 (0.77%)
BR30 25,981 Increased By ▲ 269.91 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,939 Increased By ▲ 217.07 (0.46%)
KSE30 19,613 Increased By ▲ 113.47 (0.58%)
Red-hot Rublev races into Australian Open second round

  • "I started a bit tight, but that's normal," he said. "I was really happy I could control the match almost from the beginning."
AFP 09 Feb 2021

MELBOURNE: Andrey Rublev's sizzling early season form continued Tuesday with a straight-sets drubbing of Yannick Hanfmann as the seventh seed eyes a deep run at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old Russian has been one of the hottest players on tour since last year's US Open, and the 102nd-ranked German became another victim in the 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win on John Cain Arena.

Rublev started slowly, losing his opening service game, but thereafter was barely troubled, breaking twice to take the set comfortably.

He broke early in the second as Hanfmann struggled with the power and accuracy of his groundstrokes.

The relentless Russian sent down 17 aces and dominated from the baseline for a workmanlike win.

After winning five ATP titles last year, more than anyone else, Rublev opened 2021 with four straight wins in helping guide Russia to the ATP Cup last week, making him a contender for a maiden Grand Slam title.

The last Russian man to win a Grand Slam was Marat Safin at Melbourne Park in 2005.

Rublev next plays Brazil's Thiago Monteiro, who beat Slovak Andrej Martin.

