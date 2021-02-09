Govt employees force their way into ministry: Rashid says govt will make important announcement about salaries

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that the federal government would make an important announcement about an increase in salaries of the federal government employees by Tuesday (today).

Rashid, who had been flanked by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, told reporters that the government would make the announcement about the increase in the salaries of the federal government employees by tomorrow.

Earlier, a scheduled press conference of the interior minister and the defence minister was cancelled after the federal government employees entered the interior ministry’s gate after their negotiations with respect to an increase in their salaries remained unsuccessful.

The two ministers were scheduled to hold a press conference at 6:10pm, but their press conference was cancelled after the government employees entered the interior ministry’s media centre.

The federal government employees chanted slogans against the government and in favour of their demands.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that the government held detailed negotiations with the employees from Grade 1 to Grade 16.

The negotiations with the federal government employees had entered into the final stage, he said, adding that the government employees had also demanded of the government to increase salaries of the provincial government employees. He said that the increase in salaries of the provincial government employees did not fall under the domain of the federal government.

