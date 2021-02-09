ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
G-14 allottees: Executive body voices deep concern over reports of FGEHA DG’s removal

Recorder Report 09 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the allottees of Sector G-14, on Monday voiced “deep concern” over reports suggesting removal of DG Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Waseem Hayat Bajwa from the office, who was spearheading the drive against land mafia and other illegal occupants in Sector G-14, and requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene into the matter.

The committee’s emergency meeting was held under the chair of its President Sardar Irshad.

Vice President Abdul Hafeez Chaudhry, Secretary Munir Ahmad, Legal Advisor Advocate Mudassar Latif Abbasi and committee members also attended the meeting. “After 16 long years, a grand operation was finally launched to clear sector G-14 from the possession of powerful land mafia and other illegal occupants. This became possible due to the untiring and dedicated efforts of DG FGEHA,” the Executive Committee said.

“This indiscriminate action was bound to attract the rage of powerful land mafia that was trying for long to remove FGEHA from his position. Now, we have received with deep concern some reports suggesting his removal from office. If true, this would be a great setback to operation against land mafia that has been underway in Sector G-14,” the statement added.

The allottees of Sector G-14 appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene into the matter and put weight behind officers like DG FGEHA.

More than 3,000 government employees were allotted land in sector G-14 in the year 2004, and they paid all the pending instalments to get possession of the land. However, the possession of this land was never given to the allottees as various groups in G-14 allegedly patronised by the land mafia kept raising the issue of compensation against the possession of the land by carrying out illegal construction in the sector. Operation against land mafia was delayed several times allegedly due to its influence in top government circles.

G-14 allottees: Executive body voices deep concern over reports of FGEHA DG's removal

