Operation launched to demolish encroachments at Gujjar Nullah

INP 09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: An operation on Monday has been launched to demolish encroachments spread over 100 feet area at Gujjar Nullah in Karachi.

In the first phase, illegal commercial constructions will be razed by using heavy machinery and equipment. Local police and members of district administration are also participating in the drive.

Case registered against Haleem Adil for disrupting anti-encroachment drive.

Earlier, a case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Haleem Adil Sheikh and 69 others for disrupting anti-encroachment operation at his Malir farmhouse in Karachi.

The PTI leader was booked for attempted murder, interference in government duties, and disruption during an anti-encroachment campaign.

Haleem Adil alleged Sindh government of carrying out revenge against him. He said that his conscious and lands both are clear. I have legal record of my lands, he told.

The PTI leader demanded to form joint investigation team (JIT) to inquire about his lands. The Sindh province is being run by mafias, he added.

CJP directs CM Murad present progress report on encroachment operation at earliest

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed had directed Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah to present the progress report on encroachment operation at earliest.

While expressing resentment over the absence of Advocate General, the top judge warned of issuing contempt of court notice on delay in removing the encroachments.

Additional Advocate General asked Justice Gulzar to get briefing over the situation from Karachi commissioner over which, the CJP remarked that these officers knew nothing as they were hired for short time period by the provincial government.

SC had reprimanded Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials for destroying the beauty of Karachi for personal interests and ordered to demolish all the buildings illegally constructed on railways land.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed had remarked that Sindh government took responsibility to recover circular railways land in Karachi, however, nothing was done in this regard.

Justice Gulzar questioned Clifton Cantonment Board over encroachments in Delhi and Punjab colonies over which, the Cantt official told that this land belongs to the government.

The top judge directed city commissioner to evacuate the occupied land and ordered to demolish all the buildings, housing societies and petrol pumps illegally constructed on railways land.

