Punjab reports 355 Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths

Recorder Report 09 Feb 2021

LAHORE: As many as 355 fresh coronavirus cases and 20 fatalities were reported from Punjab during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 160,935 and the death toll to 4,900.

With the recovery of 1,037 virus victims during the last 24 hours across the country, the number of recovered patients in Pakistan so far has reached 555,511. Former special assistant to the prime minister on health Dr Zafar Mirza in a series of tweets said that as a citizen, he is “furious” that Covid vaccines are being given to influential people at the cost of frontline health workers.

Mirza said: “This reflects elitism at its worst, where strong and influential [people] can get away with everything. I don’t find strong enough words to condemn this attitude. I hope that the cases will be properly investigated and responsible people will be exposed and appropriately punished.”

Moreover, at a counter set up at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) for corona vaccination, doctors of Mayo Hospital and the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) got vaccination where other doctors, nurses and medical staff will also be vaccinated in the first phase.

Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, while addressing a ceremony held at the PINS in connection with ‘World Epilepsy Day’ said that epilepsy is a treatable disease, which is usually caused by brain injury, chronic complications, typhoid, tuberculosis, high blood pressure, depression and trauma.

Medical experts said on the occasion that it was important to create more awareness in the society to eradicate the misconceptions and ideas about Epilepsy in the society and also to make medical facilities for the treatment of this disease more common at affordable rated so that people do not fall prey to donations and agents due to poverty and lack of resources and get regular treatment for Epilepsy.

