Firdous urges PDM to refrain from implicating army in political issues

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that after clarification issued by the ISPR DG, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should refrain from implicating the army in political issues and calling names to parliament, and added that this is not politics but sheer foolishness.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Dr Firdous said that any attempt to make the institutions controversial is sheer enmity with the nation. She regretted that the PDM has opened a front against the armed forces and added that they will thwart every conspiracy against the armed forces of Pakistan.

Dr Firdous said that the government is working to meet the water needs of the farmers as well as the common man by building a network of small and intermediate dams in areas where water shortage is a big issue. “The dams will provide clean potable water to locals besides water for irrigation purposes,” she added.

According to her, an agreement has been signed between the Punjab Irrigation Department and NESPAK for the construction of small and intermediate dams. The feasibility study will be carried out using modern drone technique for the construction of small and intermediate dams on 13 hill torrents.

In this connection, a pilot project will begin in June this year. Initially, water reservoirs will be built at Hathimor, Jalebimor, Khar Monro and Thalang. She said these dams will irrigate more than 200,000 acres of land besides minimising the impact from floods.

