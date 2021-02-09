ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
ASC 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.56%)
AVN 103.22 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.24%)
BOP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
BYCO 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
DGKC 116.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.29%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.97%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.09%)
FFBL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
FFL 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.78%)
HUBC 90.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.89%)
JSCL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.36%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.78%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.88%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
PPL 94.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.86%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.55%)
TRG 123.61 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (9.37%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.82%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, energy stocks lift FTSE 100

Reuters 09 Feb 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 snapped a three-day losing streak on Monday as mining and energy stocks tracked strong gains in commodity prices, while Arrow Global surged after private equity firm TDR Capital raised its buyout offer for the asset manager.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.5%, with miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group as well as oil producers BP and Royal Dutch Shell being among the top boosts.

Financial firms were also among the biggest gainers in morning trading.

“The UK commodities are higher this morning, which is tied into the hopes that a $1.9 trillion US stimulus package is going to passed without the help of Republicans. I think that is the underlying market driver,” said Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex.

The FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 33% from its March 2020 lows, led by a raft of stimulus, but a surge in infections and widespread lockdowns recently have slowed economic growth. The index has also lagged its US and European peers, which are up 77% and 52%, respectively.

All eyes this week will be on British GDP and manufacturing data for clues about the pace of the economic rebound. Global stock markets are also counting on a $1.9 trillion US COVID-19 aid package to be passed as soon as this month.

Shares of British retailers were subdued in early deals as a report said the government was planning to tax retailers and tech companies whose profits soared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.2%, led lower by technology-related firms.

Arrow Global Group surged 26.7% after TDR Capital made a fourth offer for the European investor and asset manager at a price of 305 pence per share.

Rolls-Royce shed 1.4% after the aero-engine maker said it was proposing a two-week operational shutdown of its civil aerospace unit over the summer.

